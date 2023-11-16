Southampton defender Mason Holgate insists that Saints are a Premier League side in terms of their set-up, but admits playing games is his main focus.

Holgate fell out of favour at Everton under Sean Dyche and was largely expected to depart Goodison Park in the summer.

The 27-year-old joined relegated Southampton on a season-long loan deal and he has been in and out of the team as boss Russell Martin looks to find the best formula.

Southampton are currently sitting fourth in the Championship with 31 points from 16 games and they are bidding to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Holgate admitted that he knows about the stature of the club and stressed that Saints are a Premier League side in all but name.

He is clear though that why he is on the south coast is game time.

“I know how big of a club Southampton is, I’ve played here many times in the Premier League”, Holgate told the Daily Echo.

“This is a Premier League club with a Premier League set-up.

“I have really enjoyed it so far, but I am a footballer.

“I’ve come here and I want to play games.

“All I can do is try and force myself into the team by playing well.”

Saints have conceded just one goal fewer, 26, than they have scored in the Championship this season and Martin will know the importance of keeping the door shut in the coming months.