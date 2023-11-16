Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has insisted that he is not aware of interest from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old midfielder has continued to be a massive player for Brighton this season and has already started in ten Premier League games.

He has a contract until 2025 with Brighton and there are suggestions that Gross could consider returning to Germany in upcoming transfer windows.

Eintracht Frankfurt are believed to be interested in getting their hands on the Brighton midfielder in the winter window.

Gross admitted that he has heard about Eintracht Frankfurt’s rumoured interest but conceded that he is not aware of anything happening at the moment.

He did concede that Eintracht Frankfurt are a big club in Germany with a rich traditional history.

The midfielder was quoted as saying by German broadcaster Sport1: “I heard about the alleged interest, but I don’t know anything about it.

“So, the question is answered.

“They are a big and traditional club.”

It remains to be seen whether Brighton will consider selling Gross if they receive an offer for him in January.