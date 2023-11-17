Joel Piroe has admitted that he is enjoying working under Daniel Farke as the Leeds United manager and his staff are very clear about what they want from him.

Leeds signed Piroe from Swansea City in the last summer transfer window as part of their plans to sign a proven striker in the Championship.

The striker revealed that he had a long chat with Farke before agreeing to join Leeds and explained how the Leeds boss sold the move to him.

The Dutchman also admitted that he really wanted to be part of a team that could push for promotion to the Premier League, which is something Leeds are aiming for.

Piroe stressed that he is enjoying it at Elland Road as he is aware of what the Leeds boss and his staff want from him due to the clarity of their thought process.

The striker said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Beforehand we had a good chat.

“He explained to me that I could learn a lot here and get my statistics up and play really for the promotion that we want to go for.

“It was one thing that I really wanted to go and do and that was something I didn’t need much time to think about.

“I wanted the move as well and I was really pleased with it.

“Since coming here, working with him and the whole staff, it has been a pleasure until now because it’s very clear what they want from me.”

Piroe has scored six times in 16 Championship appearances for Leeds so far this season.