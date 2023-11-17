Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has revealed his delight at working with Georginio Rutter and admitted that they have never treated each other as competitors.

Piroe joined Leeds in the summer and formed an instant connection with Rutter who struggled at Elland Road last season.

The duo have managed to form a partnership up front and have helped each other to form a potent forward pair in the Championship.

Rutter and Piroe are certain starters at Leeds and the Dutchman conceded that he can enjoy football just by watching his strike partner in action.

He stressed that the key reason behind their partnership is that they have never treated each other as competitors and have been ready from day one to help and learn from each other.

The forward also insisted that Rutter has been open to having a conversation about how to help each other grow.

Piroe said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I have really enjoyed it because he is a player, if you see him play football you can just enjoy that part already.

“He is also open to having a conversation and from day one, when I came here, he didn’t really feel like competition but more that we are here to help each other grow as well, learn from each other and work together the best we can.

“And I think he has been very open to it as well and that’s made it easier to work together.

“We are not envious of each other but we are trying to do everything for each other.”

Piroe and Rutter have played a big part in helping Leeds move up to third in the Championship standings this season.