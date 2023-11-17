Joel Piroe has insisted that he is yet to show his best at Leeds United as he is still getting used to playing with the rest of the team at Elland Road.

Piroe has scored six times in 16 Championship appearances since joining the club in the last summer transfer window from Swansea City.

He has been criticised for some of his overall play but Leeds believe there is more to come from the Dutchman in the coming months as he is someone who has a stellar record in the Championship.

Piroe has been playing a more withdrawn role rather than playing as the central striker and he stressed that he is enjoying his role in the team.

However, he conceded that he is yet to be at his best as the rest of the Leeds players and him are still getting to understand each other and form a cohesive unit on the pitch.

The forward said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I am definitely enjoying it [the role].

“Of course, I can bring more; I have not shown my full capacity yet but I think that’s something that needs a little bit of time.

“It’s not only me that needs to know the players, the players need to know me a little bit more as well.

“I wouldn’t say we are fully working together yet, which it will be towards the end.”

Piroe has continued to be a certain starter in a Leeds team that are sitting third in the Championship standings.