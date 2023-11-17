Marc Roca does not believe he is going to return to Leeds United following the end of his loan spell at Real Betis, according to The Athletic.

Roca left Leeds on loan to join Real Betis in the summer after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who was able to trigger a clause to leave, has been a certain starter at Real Betis and has scored twice in 13 La Liga appearances.

He recently insisted that his future is very much up for discussion and pointed out that he still has a contract with Leeds.

But it has been claimed that both sides are not expecting Roca to resume his career at Elland Road going forward.

The midfielder believes his time at Leeds is more or less done and is not expecting a return to the club.

Betis did seek an option to sign the midfielder permanently but they are not a cash-rich club in Spain.

The only obstacle is the two clubs agreeing on a fee for Roca to permanently cut ties with Leeds.