Leicester City are consulting lawyers to discuss their future course of action following Everton’s points deduction, according to Sky Sports News.

Everton have been hit with a ten-point Premier League points deduction after they were found guilty of having breached the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

The case had been referred to an independent commission back in March when both Everton and Leicester City were still in the Premier League.

The Toffees posted close to £372m in losses over the past three years, which was in excess of the permitted £105m limit.

Leicester, along with other clubs such as Southampton, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, have been watching proceedings closely.

Now that the verdict is out Leicester are consulting their lawyers in order to plan their future course of action.

They would be unlikely to request to be reinstated into the Premier League, but could be looking at financial compensation.

Everton, who feel the ten-point deduction is harsh, are set to appeal the punishment.