Alan Stubbs has insisted that the Premier League’s decision to punish Everton should unite the club in a stronger manner going forward.

The Premier League’s independent commission have punished Everton for breaking the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The club have been docked ten points and are now sitting second bottom of the Premier League standings on four points.

Everton have already made it clear that they will appeal against the sanction and warned the Premier League that they will follow the rest of the cases closely as the league are also investigating other clubs for breaching rules.

Stubbs has called for a siege mentality to take over the club at the moment and believes it will unite the Everton fanbase as the punishment is harsh.

He believes complaints over the running of the football club can be parked for the greater cause for the moment.

The Everton legend took to Twitter and wrote: “Seems unbelievably harsh punishment for Everton.

“Rightly so there will be anger but right now all I feel is a US v THE REST mentality coming on and bring us together even more!!

“Running of club a disgrace but that’s for another day!!

“We be shall not be moved!”

Everton are now set to face an uphill task to avoid relegation from the Premier League unless the sanction gets put on hold during the appeals process.