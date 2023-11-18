Victor Nelsson, who is interesting Tottenham Hotspur, is rated as almost certain to leave Galatasaray in the January transfer window.

Since the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham in the summer, the Denmark international has found his position in the Galatasaray defence under threat, with the Colombian making a big impression.

In the Turkish club’s last seven league games, Nelsson has featured in just three, two of which were from the bench.

Galatasaray are now chalking out plans for the player’s future and have worked out a roadmap to go ahead with.

Nelsson is now almost certain to leave Galatasaray in January, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), and the club are eyeing a loan to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

By playing there, Galatasaray believe that Nelsson will be able to boost his value ahead of an expected summer sale.

Tottenham have been keen on Nelsson and even wanted the 25-year-old to be included in any potential move for Sanchez, though Galatasaray rejected their advances.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to enter the January market in search of a defender following an injury to Micky van de Ven.

And with cash limited at Tottenham, loaning Nelsson could make perfect sense for the north London club.