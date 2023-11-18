Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah has insisted that if Jurgen Klopp trusts and deploys him to play in the full-back position, he can do a job for the team.

Quansah is rated as a hugely promising defensive prospect at Anfield and is involved with the first team squad.

In January, the Reds sent him on loan to gain first-team football experience in League One with Bristol Rovers for the second half of last season, where he made 16 appearances for the Gas.

The 20-year-old has already played nine times for the senior this season in all competitions and before the November international break, Klopp brought him off the bench as a right-back in the Reds’ 3-0 victory against Brentford.

Quansah is primarily a central defender but he stressed that if the manager trusts him to play at right-back, he backs himself to do a job for the team.

“Yes, definitely [I can play right-back]”, Quansah told the Liverpool Echo when he was asked about playing in the full-back position.

“Wherever I need to play, I’ll try to do a job there.

“I’m one of those types of players.

“I’ll obviously play the role a bit differently and play it how I think I’ll play it best.

“But obviously if I get told to do something, and the manager at the time is going to trust me there and think I can do a good job there, knowing that I can play with as much freedom as I want.”

Quansah has been a regular fixture for the Reds in cup competitions this season and he will be looking to keep his performance levels consistent to impress Klopp.