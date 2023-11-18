Patrick Bamford has insisted that he does not mind Leeds United star Georginio Rutter taking his place in the Whites starting line-up, as the young forward is a nice guy.

The 21-year-old had a difficult last season with Leeds after joining in January, but in the ongoing campaign he has established himself in the starting line-up.

Rutter has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions and has provided five assists so far for Leeds this season in 15 league appearances.

Bamford has nurtured himself back from injury and now he has to compete with Rutter to regain his place in the starting line-up.

However, the Leeds star insisted that he has no mixed feelings regarding Rutter being picked ahead of him, as he hailed the 21-year-old forward as a funny and nice guy.

When asked about whether he has mixed feelings for Rutter as the Frenchman has taken his place in the starting line-up, Bamford said on the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast: “I do not mind it.

“There are some times I have been in positions where like this guy is not particularly a nice guy off the pitch either, not Georginio, I mean like past kinds of clubs I have been at.

“But Georgy is a funny guy; he is really a nice lad.”

Now that Bamford has come back from injury, it remains to be seen whether Rutter will be able to keep the 30-year-old out of the starting line-up going forward.