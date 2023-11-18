Burnley loan star Michael Mellon should remember the game time he is getting at Morecambe, Shrimps boss Derek Adams insists, amid his form leading to talk over a Clarets recall.

Mellon signed his first-ever professional contract with Burnley last year and joined Morecambe on a half-a-season loan in January where he played eight times in League One.

The 19-year-old Scot joined Morecambe again in this campaign on a season-long loan deal and he has been prolific in front of goal so far.

The Clarets loanee has made 12-goal contributions in 18 all-competition appearances this term and Adams admitted that there is a chance of Burnley recalling the player in January due to his brilliant form.

Adams also suggested that the player and his parent club should not forget the amount of game time he is getting with the Shrimps every week.

“Yes, there always is a concern because he’s done really well”, Adams told a press conference when he was asked if he is concerned about Mellon being recalled by Burnley in January.

“What Burnley have to look at, what the player has to look at, is how well he is doing here, the game time he is getting on a weekly basis.

“If an opportunity does come up from elsewhere, is he going to get that opportunity to play and have similar game time?

“I don’t know, nobody knows that, but he is playing week in week out, he’s scoring goals.

“Can he get to 20 goals this season?

“If he does then it’s a far better proposition for Burnley to have a player that scored 20 goals at the end of the season rather than one that scored ten goals and gone somewhere else and higher up or something that has not worked out for him.

“Or he can go back there play higher up and score 30 goals.”

It remains to be seen whether Burnley might look to recall Mellon, either to bulk up Vincent Kompany’s squar or send him on loan elsewhere.