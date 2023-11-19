Liverpool legend Pepe Reina has revealed he loves just how deeply Jurgen Klopp connects with his players.

Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at the Merseyside giants in 2015 and he has so far guided the side to four major trophies, including one Premier League title and a Champions League.

The German brought the league title to Anfield after a hiatus of 30 years and Reina underlined the incident as a remarkable achievement.

The former Reds star insisted that Klopp’s personality and his insight into football has made him appropriately suitable for the managerial role at Anfield, dubbing him ‘the perfect fit’.

He further stressed that Liverpool’s success under Klopp is also helped significantly by the German boss’ relationship with players, which is deeper than other managers.

“The greatest strength of Liverpool is their people and I know how much they wanted the league title after so long”, Reina told The Athletic.

“What they have achieved under Klopp is unbelievable.

“Klopp’s passion and personality, his idea of how football should be played, makes him the perfect fit for Liverpool.

“It is how he understands football and how deep he goes in terms of connecting with his players.

“He gets the best out of people.

“You can always learn a lot from listening to him.”

Liverpool are in contention for the league title this season and it remains to be seen how they will challenge the other contenders moving forward.