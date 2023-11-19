Marc Roca believes that at Leeds United he became more of a box-to-box midfielder, which he is now using on loan at Real Betis.

Roca used a clause in his Leeds contract to depart the club on a loan deal in the summer, after the Whites lost their Premier League status.

He headed for Spain and Real Betis, and in the middle of the pitch he has been fielded alongside Argentine defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Giving an insight into his chemistry with Rodriguez, Roca revealed that they both understand each other and form a great partnership.

Roca went on to heap further praise on his senior team-mate, insisting that the 29-year-old is a leader in the midfield area.

“I feel very good with him”, Roca told Spanish daily Marca.

“Along with his quality on the ball he gives a lot of balance to the team. As a midfield leader he is a very good player.

“We understand each other very well. I think we form a great partnership.”

The Spaniard also revealed that one of the benefits of his time in England with Leeds is that he now is able to operate more as a box-to-box midfielder.

“That is one of the things I’ve gained in England, the fact that I play more box to box.

“Knowing that Guido is at the back, that he can stop everything, you do that without fear.”

Roca is playing European football with Real Betis this season and has featured in a total of four games in the Europa League.