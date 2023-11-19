Former top flight star Neil Lennon feels if Newcastle United can finish third in their Champions League group and qualify for the Europa League that would be about right given where they are at present.

The Magpies have lost home and away against Borussia Dortmund in their last two group games and face a battle to finish in the top two.

They are currently placed at the bottom of the group, trailing leaders Dortmund by three points, second-placed Paris Saint-Germain by two points and third-placed AC Milan by one point.

Lennon thinks that Newcastle should be looking at beating AC Milan at home on the final matchday and finishing third, to be involved in the Europa League in the new year, which he feels would be about right.

“If they could beat Milan at home and maybe make the Europa League, looking at the group, that would probably be par for the course”, Lennon said on the BBC.

“This is their first season in the Champions League for a long, long time.

“So it’s a learning curve for Eddie [Howe] and the players, even though they do have quality.

“They have just been a little bit short in the current circumstances.”

Newcastle are looking to make sure they again finish in the top four in the Premier League to be involved in next season’s Champions League.