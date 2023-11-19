AC Milan and Juventus are prepared to wait until the summer to get their hands on Tottenham Hotspur target Lloyd Kelly, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 25-year-old centre-back is having an impressive season in the Premier League but his future at Bournemouth is under the scanner.

He has a contract until the end of the season and so far, there is no agreement over a new deal between the defender and the Cherries.

Bournemouth still do not want to lose him in the middle of the season and are demanding a fee of €30m if they are to sell Kelly in January.

Juventus and AC Milan are interested in him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A giants do not want to pay such a figure.

The two Italian clubs are prepared to wait until the summer transfer window to try and sign the defender on a free transfer.

It is claimed that Juventus and AC Milan face competition from Tottenham, where Ange Postecoglou wants a centre-back.

However, cash is expected to be tight at Tottenham in the January transfer window and Spurs may also not be willing to meet Bournemouth’s demands.