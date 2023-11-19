Manchester City are unlikely to lose Kevin De Bruyne to a club in Saudi Arabia in the coming two transfer windows, according to The Athletic.

The 32-year-old is one of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players and had been an ever-present figure in the team before picking up an injury at the start of August.

While his rehabilitation process reaches its final stages and the Spanish manager revealed that the Belgian “feels good”, answers are being sought about the player’s future beyond this season.

There was interest from Saudi Arabia in De Bruyne in the summer, but the player made it clear that his focus was on Manchester City.

However, the links have refused to die down and Saudi outfit Al Nassr are set to make fresh attempts to sign him in the coming months.

However, it is rated as very unlikely that the 32-year-old will leave the Etihad to move to Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Saudi Arabian sides are showing no signs of tempering their ambitions though and Manchester City and De Bruyne could be tested.

With the glittering array of stars now plying their trade in Saudi Arabia, adding De Bruyne to the mix is an alluring prospect for clubs in the country.