Juventus are considering making a move for Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has scored seven times in 15 appearances in the Russian Premier Liga.

The Armenian’s performances have piqued the interest of clubs across Europe ahead of the now quickly approaching January transfer window.

He is one of the players Newcastle are keeping tabs on with a view to potentially signing him, as they look to bolster their squad in January following the loss of Sandro Tonali.

However, the Magpies look set to face competition as, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via Tutto Juve), Spertsyan has emerged as a potential target for Juventus ahead of the winter window.

Juventus are looking to add more creativity to their squad and Domenico Berardi is their top target.

However, Sassuolo are reluctant to lose one of their top players and Juventus are considering alternatives.

Spertsyan is the player they want if they fail to sign Berardi in the winter transfer window and that could put them on a collision course with Newcastle.

He is likely to cost around €15m if Juventus decide to try and get the attacking midfielder.