Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans has expressed his excitement about watching the game between the Whites and Rotherham United on Friday night.

Following the international break, Leeds are set to take on the Millers in what is not just a Championship clash, but also a Yorkshire derby.

Rotherham are currently without a permanent manager and Evans, a former Rotherham and Leeds boss, has been linked with the vacant manager’s post.

Without being drawn into the speculation, the 61-year-old revealed his excitement at Rotherham and Leeds meeting at the New York Stadium, but is clear he will only be involved as a viewer.

“Next week, Rotherham against Leeds, what a game”, Evans told Stevenage’s official media.

“I will be watching on the TV like everyone else will.”

Whether Rotherham will approach Evans about the job remains to be seen, but the ex-Leeds boss is currently working miracles at Stevenage.

Evans took over a Stevenage side threatened with relegation to the National League, kept them up and then led them to promotion to League One.

They now currently sit a lofty fourth in the League One standings and just three points off the automatic promotion spots.