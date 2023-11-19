Wolverhampton Wanderers have no intention of selling Liverpool target Rayan Ait-Nouri in January, despite clubs continuing to test the water.

The Montreuil-born player is a key man in Gary O’Neil’s Wolves side and has turned out in all Wolves’ Premier League games so far, being booked four times in the process.

His performances down the flank have not gone unnoticed and he is now attracting the interest of a number of clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is claimed to be an admirer of the player and is said to want to have him in his ranks in order to provide competition for Andrew Robertson.

However, the Reds are not the only side keen on Ait-Nouri with Marseille and Lyon also being keen observers of the situation.

And, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, there is regular and insistent contact from sides keen on the 22-year-old.

Wolves though have set their face firmly against selling Ait-Nouri and are determined to keep hold of him.

They have Ait-Nouri tied down with a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

Wolves are clear that no matter the offers which arrive, they will not sell Ait-Nouri in January.