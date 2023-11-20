Bayern Munich have no agreement with Fulham to sign Cottagers star Joao Palhinha in January and any switch will depend on the Premier League side’s asking price.

The Portuguese international almost joined the German giants in the summer but the deal collapsed on transfer deadline day.

Fulham agreed to a €65m deal for the defensive midfielder, but the Premier League side refused to sell as they could not find a replacement for him.

Now he is back, playing in Marco Silva’s team as an important player and he also signed a new deal with Fulham.

Bayern Munich are still hopeful of completing a deal in January and the player is eager to play for the European giants.

However, according to German daily Bild, Fulham and Bayern Munich are yet to reach an agreement for Palhinha.

Any deal will depend on the asking price that Fulham are willing to accept for the player.

Palhinha still wants to move to Bayern Munich, but there is no deal in place to make that happen.

Now it remains to be seen if Fulham will be prepared to let their star man go to Germany in the middle of the season.