Richard Keys has urged Everton owners to get Graeme Sharp back on board as he feels that the club legend was a victim of circumstances and should be involved again.

Sharp was appointed a non-executive director by the Everton board in January last year.

However, following the club’s poor run of form, Sharp, along with the club’s other board members came in for the supporter’s wrath.

Some Everton supporters were unhappy with Sharp and took aim at the club legend for his involvement.

In June, Sharp, along with two others, left their positions and the club great has not been heard of since.

Keys believes that Sharp’s job on the Everton board was to deflect criticism from owner Farhad Moshiri.

Now that the Toffees are going through a crisis situation wherein they have been punished with a ten-point deduction for breaching sustainability rules, Keys believes that the Merseyside club should look to get Sharp on board again.

“Sadly, one of the biggest victims of the farce that’s unfolded at Everton is Graeme Sharp”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“He was used as a human shield by Moshiri when he appointed him to the Board.

“It’s pretty obvious what Graeme‘s job was supposed to be – to deflect criticism from Moshiri.

“Torn between his love of Everton and loyalty to his job, Sharp fell into the trap and backed the ‘owner’. Some of the things he did and said didn’t play well with Evertonians – not surprising. He was wrong.

“I think I’m right in saying that Sharpy hasn’t been back to the club since he resigned his position.

“This is wrong. It’s time to forgive and forget. Graeme Sharp is a Everton legend ffs. Now more than ever – Everton need everyone on the same side – pulling in the same direction – especially people like Sharp.

“Show him some love guys and get him involved again.”

The points deduction has pushed Everton down from 14th to 19th spot in the league table, two points off safety with a game against Manchester United set for this weekend.