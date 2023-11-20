Leeds United defender Sam Byram has conceded that he was worried about his future last summer and even briefly considered dropping down a league to get a new club.

Byram was released by Norwich City at the end of last season and his future destination was unclear given his issues with injuries.

Daniel Farke invited the defender to train with the Leeds squad during pre-season and he also played in games while not being sure whether he would get a contract at Elland Road.

He was eventually handed a contract by Farke after he impressed during pre-season, but the player conceded that during the summer he was worried about where he was going to play.

Byram admitted that he was certain that clubs would have reservations about him due to his injury record despite his experience of playing in the Premier League and the Championship.

The Whites defender conceded that he even briefly considered the prospect of dropping down a league in order to find a new club.

“Now that I’m sat here, playing at Leeds under a manager I know and playing frequently, it’s easy to say I was never worried”, Byram told The Athletic.

“But if I’m honest, thinking back to when I didn’t know what I’d be doing this year, it was a bit of a troubling time — one where you’ve got to keep the faith and hope that something crops up.

“I’ve played a few games in the Premier League and I’ve played quite a lot in the Championship.

“So your expectation is ‘I’ve played at those standards, I should get a club at that level’ but with the injury history I’ve got, I wasn’t daft.

“I knew a lot of clubs would have doubts about me.

“That makes you think about whether to drop down a league, to try to come back up.

“Who’s going to want me? But I tried hard not to think too much in that way.

“I concentrated most on keeping myself fit and injury-free.”

Byram has been a certain starter at Leeds this season when he has been fit and available, with the defender quickly winning over Farke.