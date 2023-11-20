Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has won one last chance to impress Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk before he decides on the Spurs loan star.

The French midfielder joined the Turkish giants this term on a season-long deal after Ange Postecoglou made him available to depart north London.

It was also suggested that Buruk was not keen on signing the Spurs man as his first choice was Lazio’s Matias Vecino.

Galatasaray have been unhappy with Ndombele’s physical shape and they have been looking to terminate his loan deal early, with talks claimed to have been held with Spurs.

They have even made a shortlist of five players around Europe to replace Ndombele in the upcoming transfer window.

However, it has been suggested that during this month’s international break, Ndombele has shown a professional and dedicated attitude in training sessions.

And now according to Turkish outlet Star, Buruk is expected to give Ndombele a final chance before he makes up his mind on the player.

Ndombele has been given only 123 minutes in all competitions so far and it remains to be seen if Buruk will start him in their league clash against Alanyaspor this weekend.

His improved approach though has impressed Galatasaray and they are ready to see if he can turn his loan spell around.