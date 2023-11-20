Wolves scout Neil Cutler is making trips abroad to look at goalkeepers who could be brought to the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gary O’Neil has steadied the ship after Wolves made a difficult start to their league campaign; they are sitting 12th in the league table.

Wolves shot-stopper Jose Sa has been one of the most important members of the squad since he joined the Premier League outfit in 2021.

He is their clear number one and this season he has started all 12 league games, but the club are now at risk of losing their star man.

Sa signed a new deal with Wolves in September which runs until 2027, but Saudi Arabian clubs have set their sights on him.

And Wolves goalkeeper scout Cutler is travelling abroad to look at top-level shot-stoppers to line up a possible replacement for Sa.

Wolves could ask for a high fee of around £40m for Sa if Saudi Arabian outfits come for the Portuguese international.

They were claimed to be looking at Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone, but he also signed a new deal at Selhurst Park.

Now it remains to be seen if Saudi Arabian sides will come with a tempting bid for the Wolves custodian in January.