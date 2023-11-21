Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has revealed that he needs a push sometimes and says that England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley wants him to drive more with the ball.

Morton joined Hull City on loan in the summer in search for regular game time and the Liverpool academy product has established himself as a key part of Liam Rosenior’s starting line-up.

The young defensive midfielder is currently with England’s Under-21s side and on Saturday earned his debut for Carsley’s Under-21s team against Serbia.

Morton pointed out that he is a player who needs to be pushed and thinks that Carsley has pushed him during the international break.

The Liverpool midfielder also admitted that he plays a bit safe in games and revealed that Carsley has set him up to drive with the ball and play long passes.

“We’ve spoken quite a bit and that’s what I need really”, Morton was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“I need to be pushed and I’ve definitely been pushed being at this camp.

“I feel that I have got a lot more to my game than I show.

“Maybe I’m a bit too safe sometimes.

“I know I’ve got a drive in me or a longer pass.

“That’s what he’s set me.

“I need to start driving with the ball more.”

Morton has featured ten times for Hull City this season and has assisted twice so far, as he eyes helping the Tigers to a successful Championship campaign.