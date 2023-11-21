Key Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier is set to be available for his club’s game against Chelsea this weekend after returning to training, according to Sky Sports News.

Trippier pulled out of the England squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifier match against North Macedonia citing ‘a personal matter’.

The issue though is not expected to keep the player out of his side’s all-important home fixture against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

In fact, the 33-year-old returned to training with the Magpies on Tuesday ahead of the Premier League clash.

Eddie Howe’s team currently have a total of eleven registered players out injured; the joint-highest in the league with Manchester United.

Tripper being available for the weekend will therefore come as good news for the team as well as the fans.

The England international has been an influential figure for Newcastle this season, setting up as many as six goals in 12 Premier League appearances.

He will be expected to take his spot in the Newcastle side for the visit of Chelsea on Saturday.