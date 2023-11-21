Sheffield Wednesday have appointed the experienced Sal Bibbo as their new goalkeeping coach, according to BBC Sheffield.

The 49-year-old has been in the field of coaching for some time having successfully negotiated the role of goalkeeping coach for teams such as Arsenal and Reading.

He has been working in the same capacity with Brighton’s Under-23 team having been appointed in that role in July 2021.

Now the Championship strugglers have managed to rope in Bibbo in order to assist manager Danny Rohl.

The Owls have enjoyed a tough start to their Championship campaign following their promotion through the playoffs last season.

Following the departure of Darren Moore, Sheffield Wednesday appointed Xisco Munoz as his successor.

After a winless start to the campaign, Munoz was sacked to be replaced by Rohl.

Rohl still continues building his backroom and Bibbo’s appointment is part of that.

Under Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday have played five matches, winning just one and losing four.

Rohl will hope to record more wins after the international break.