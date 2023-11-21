Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele has used the international break to earn another chance at Galatasaray, with it claimed to have acted as a cure for the midfielder.

The 26-year-old Frenchman joined the Turkish giants on a season-long loan in the summer after being declared surplus to requirements under Ange Postecoglou.

However, his loan spell has not gone according to plan and Cimbom were unhappy with the Spurs man, especially his physical shape.

Galatasaray were claimed to be not content with Nodmbele’s physical fitness and his attitude in training sessions.

It was suggested that they wanted to end his loan in January and they even drew up a five-man shortlist to replace the Frenchman.

During the international break, however, he showed a different intensity and determination in training sessions, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

It is suggested that the international break has acted like a cure for Ndombele and he is back in the picture in Istanbul.

Boss Okan Buruk has played Ndombele 123 minutes this season and he did not feature in any of Galatasaray’s last four matches.

Ndombele has started only one match under Buruk so far and the Spurs loanee will be hoping to get his second start on 25th November against Alanyaspor.