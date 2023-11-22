Bournemouth have made it clear that Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Lloyd Kelly will not be sold in January even if he leaves on a free transfer in the summer.

The 25-year-old centre-back’s contract will expire at the end of next season and his future is seemingly away from the Cherries.

Several big clubs have their eyes on the defender and are keeping a close eye on his situation at Dean Court.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are interested in snapping up Kelly and he also has suitors in Italy where AC Milan and Juventus are interested in the defender.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Bournemouth are clear about not wanting to lose Kelly in the middle of the season.

They have made it apparent that Kelly will not be sold in the approaching January transfer window.

Bournemouth believe Kelly playing a big role in keeping the club in the Premier League is worth more than the fee they will get for him in January.

They are prepared to see him walk out on a free transfer in the summer when his contract runs out.