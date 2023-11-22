Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on signing Pascal Gross from Brighton, but a swoop at present is rated as unrealistic due to the transfer fee needed and the player’s salary demands.

Gross, 32, has been a very important part of the Seagulls’ engine room since he joined the club back in 2017.

The versatile Germany international has started 14 all-competition matches under Roberto De Zerbi this season and he contributed to five goals directly in the process.

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are looking for a central midfielder and Gross is a player they like.

The Bundesliga side have made an enquiry to Brighton for Gross and are eyeing him as a possible arrival next summer.

The player however insisted that he is completely unaware of any interest he has from the German club.

And according to Sky Deutschland, it is unrealistic for the Bundesliga side to be able to afford Gross at present due to his price and salary demands.

Die Adler will continue to monitor Gross’ situation at the Amex as they are willing to secure his signature next summer.

Now it remains to be seen if Die Adler will come up with an offer for Gross in January; his current contract in England is valid until 2025.