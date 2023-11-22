Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that his team will need to dig deep mentally if they are to get a result against Rotherham United on Friday night.

The Whites are sitting third in the Championship standings and are being backed to even challenge for automatic promotion this season.

Leeds are currently on a rich vein of form but that has been interrupted by the recent international break.

Farke admitted that the game after the international break is always difficult for players as they are travelling back to their clubs and will need to be ready instantly for a return to the rigours of the domestic season.

He conceded that the game being on Friday night at the New York Stadium has further complicated things and feels his players need to dig deep into their mental resources to avoid any slip-ups against Rotherham.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “Sometimes after really difficult or important games for the countries, they come back and straight away we travel again.

“It’s always difficult from a mental side.

“The first game after international break is always a bit tricky, you have to dig in, especially when it’s Friday evening.

“We have to be smart with what we’re doing.”

Leeds will be looking to keep their momentum going with another win and three points at Rotherham on Friday night.