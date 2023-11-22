Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes that next opponents Rotherham United will not start playing like Manchester City just because there is a new manager in charge.

In what is going to be both side’s first match following the international break, the Whites are set to visit Rotherham United on Friday night.

Rotherham United are a side that are under pressure right now having failed to win any of their last four league games.

A 5-0 defeat at the hands of Watford before the international break resulted in the sacking of manager Matt Taylor and now interim manager Wayne Carlisle will be in charge for the first time.

Though Farke is wary about the change in management, he does not expect Rotherham United to start playing like Manchester City overnight as the interim boss was the assistant before.

“It’s tricky because after a change because you expect different decisions in the line-up and formation and the new manager effect”, Farke said at a press conference.

“There’s always a bit of fresh air and everyone wants to make their point. It’s still the same squad though.

“Their interim coach was also their assistant so I don’t expect them to start playing like Man City.

“You would choose to have a smoother preparation but we will have to fight it.”

The two sides at completely different ends of the Championship table will want wins to help their respective causes.