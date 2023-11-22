Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has expressed his happiness with the way England Under-20 interim manager Ben Futcher has handled Archie Gray over the course of the international break.

Gray was one of the three players to be called up for England’s Elite Squad for the double-header against Italy and Germany.

There the 17-year-old featured in the first match against Italy on the 16th, but was not included in the squad to face Germany four days later.

The Leeds United manager was pleased with the way Futcher handled Gray, stressing the need to take care of the youngster’s mid and long-term future.

Farke further went on to predict a bright international future for Gray and hence feels that the focus should not be too much on youth levels.

“I am very happy [with England’s approach to Gray]. It was the right call for him”, Farke said at a press conference.

“He is 17 and we have to make sure the mid and long-term future.

“I think he will be crucial to England’s future and we shouldn’t focus too much on youth levels that he has already outgrown.

“We have to make sure in which moment it makes sense.

“He returned and we calmed the load and gave him one or two days off.

“He feels refreshed and recharged. I’m grateful.”

Gray has been a regular with Farke’s team this season, featuring in all the Championship games they have played so far barring one.