Leeds United out on loan midfielder Marc Roca has admitted that all he can do is wait for Real Betis and the Whites to sort out his future.

Roca only joined the Whites last season from Bayern Munich and featured regularly for them in the Premier League as well.

Leeds, however, failed to stay in the top flight and Roca was able to trigger a clause to leave Elland Road temporarily this term.

The 26-year-old midfielder has become a regular starter at Real Betis as he has featured 18 times in all competitions for them and also made five-goal contributions in the process.

The Spanish midfielder insisted that he waiting for Los Verdiblancos and Leeds to decide his future and is clear upon trusting his agent with that procedure while he continues to concentrate on his game.

“There are contracts, the interests of each club”, Roca told Spanish broadcaster PTV Sevilla.

“Everyone tries to make the most of it.

“I’m waiting, from the outside.

“My job is to be training at my best, to contribute when I play and that’s what I do, with the trust I have with my agent, I let him do his job.

“It’s not easy to sign here and that’s it.”

Real Betis are hopeful about signing the player permanently or extending his loan by another year and it has also been suggested that the Whites loanee does not see himself returning to England next season.