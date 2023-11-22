Sheffield Wednesday forward Anthony Musaba has revealed that he is liking his new free role under newly appointed boss Danny Rohl.

Xisco Munoz was sacked last month after the Owls experienced a poor start to their Championship campaign.

Rohl has been appointed as the new boss and he is implementing his ideas to get his side out of 24th position in the Championship table.

The Dutch winger joined the Owls this summer from Monaco and he has established himself as a starter under Rohl.

The new Owls boss has deployed him on either of the wings, as well as in the attacking midfield role and Musaba is enjoying freedom on the pitch.

“With the ball I have now a lot of freedom, which is nice for a player like me”, Musaba told The Star.

“At first I thought I would be used as a player who would only go round the side but with the new coach, he has let me play in between and go inside or outside.

“It is fitting me well.

“It is really nice that he sees something in me that can offer something different in a better position.”

Now it remains to be seen if Musaba will flourish in his new role and help his team to score goals and get them out of the bottom section in the Championship table.