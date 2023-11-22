Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso would be keen to return to Spain amidst interest from Catalan giants Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old midfielder has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League and his only start came in the EFL Cup this season.

There have been suggestions that he could be allowed to leave Spurs on loan in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona are interested in signing him and he is one of the top targets for coach Xavi Hernandez, who feels he would fit into the style at the club.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Lo Celso would be keen on a return to Spain in the winter window.

He previously played for Real Betis and had a fruitful loan spell at Villarreal as well in the past.

The midfielder wants to play regular football and a move to Barcelona appeals to the Argentine.

However, Tottenham may be reluctant to let him go given their squad depth and injuries biting.

With James Maddison out injured until at least January, Ange Postecoglou may not want to lose one more midfielder in the middle of the season.