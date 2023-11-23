Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo believes that Whites boss Daniel Farke has a strong aura about him and is not afraid to ruffle feathers if it benefits the team.

The Whites are currently sitting third in the league table behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town as they are looking to get back into the top flight right away.

Farke was appointed to the job in the summer and he experienced a shaky start to the campaign; Matteo admits that the opening weeks of the season were not good for Leeds.

However, the former Leeds man believes that Farke understands the game very well and the players are on the same page as the manager.

Matteo is of view Farke has a real aura about him and is not worried about ruffling a few feathers.

“I think the manager will instil into those players that whichever team I pick, I am picking the team to win the game”, Matteo told LUTV about Farke.

“That’s how I see the manager.

“I think he understands the game inside out and he’s got that aura about him that he is not worried about upsetting people for the better of the team.

“And I think that is really important.

“It seems like we are all on the same page.

“I think he instilled that, quite quickly; sometimes that takes a long time to instil.”

“We know at the first part of the season [it] wasn’t quite there, but that was for certain reasons.

“But now, it feels like the squad, the team, the manager and all the staff, all are on the same page.

“So, hopefully now we continue into the rich vein of form we are doing at the moment.”

Farke has won promotion from the Championship before and Leeds hope he has the magic formula to again get the job done this term.