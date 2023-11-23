Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the opinion that West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is pound-for-pound the best tactician in the Championship.

The 40-year-old Spanish tactician took charge of a struggling West Brom in October 2022 and guided them to a ninth-place finish in the league.

This season, despite several injuries, the Baggies have managed to climb up to seventh place in the league table, missing out on a playoff spot only by a goal difference with Sunderland.

Clarke believes that Corberan is doing a brilliant job at West Brom and pointed out that the manager has a thin squad at his disposal and is also missing key players due to injuries.

The former Premier League star believes that the West Brom boss is clever at coming up with game plans and says Corberan to be the best tactician in the Championship.

“Carlos Corberan, for me, is probably pound-for-pound the best tactician in the Championship”, Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“I think he comes up with some very, very smart game plans.

“I think they have a pretty thin squad that have been decimated by a lot of injuries to the key players.

“He is doing great; he really is.”

West Brom are set to welcome Ipswich Town to the Hawthorns on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Corberan will be able to stop the Blues’ 12-match unbeaten run.