Everton star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin feels that the players will not be negatively affected by the current off-the-pitch turmoil on Merseyside.

The Toffees have been slammed by a ten-point deduction by the Premier League for violating the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

The points reduction has seen the Toffees slip to 19th in the table with four points after 12 opening games of the season.

Calvert-Lewin insisted that the players are now showing a lot more togetherness after the points deduction.

And the star frontman believes that the players will not be fazed by the situation and they will keep their preparation natural to win matches.

“I think, given the circumstances, I’ve sensed a lot of unity and togetherness”, Calvert-Lewin told the Toffees in-house media.

“We were off on the international break when the news broke, but coming back in this week, I don’t feel like it’s fazed us players.

“We know, as a group, we can’t affect that.

“All we can affect is what’s in front of us, and that’s the game on Sunday, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Toffees will be able to show their determination to stay in the top flight when they face Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.