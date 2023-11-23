Rotherham United caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle has issued a warning before the Leeds United match that the Whites will not have an easy time against his side.

The Millers are sitting 22nd in the Championship with only two wins from 16 games with eleven points and sacked Matt Taylor this month.

They will be hosting third-positioned Leeds United this Friday night and Carlisle insisted that the fans and his players need to play their part against the Whites.

The Millers interim boss feels that a lot of big teams have visited the New York Stadium this term and none of them had a good time.

He insisted that Daniel Farke’s men will also have a tough time facing the Championship strugglers at their home.

“Every team that has come to the AESSEAL New York Stadium this season will say that they’ve been in a game”, Carlisle told the Millers media.

“It hasn’t needed me to get them believing in themselves again, I was just simply reminding them.

“The home performances have been excellent and we need to find a way to transfer that away from home, we’ll continue to do that.”

Carlisle added: “We’ve had some of the big teams come here and none of them have had a comfortable day, I expect Leeds will be the same.”

Now it remains to be seen if Carlisle’s side will be able to stop the Elland Road outfit from taking all three points this Friday.