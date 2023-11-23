Former Championship star Sam Parkin has stressed that Sheffield Wednesday are in dire need of a striker and believes that the Owls are short on several positions.

Sheffield Wednesday are at the bottom of the league table and have won only one game in the league this season.

The Owls forwards have struggled, as they have only scored seven goals in 16 games, boasting the lowest goalscoring record in the Championship.

Parkin believes that Danny Rohl’s arrival has improved Sheffield Wednesday’s performances, but the manager lacks players in several positions to carry out his style of play.

He also stressed the need for the Owls to bring in a striker who can run in behind and offer something different from the other forwards in the squad and pointed out that goalkeeper and wing-back are the positions they need to improve on.

“Goalscoring is the problem”, Parkin said on the What the EFL podcast.

“In terms of set-up, intensity and performances, I think it has been better and I think fans would say that, from the outside, it looks like they are behind him.

“I think he is short in terms of positions where they need to add to carry out the type of play he wants to play.

“I think they badly lack a striker that can run beyond.

“They have a number of strikers that are doing pretty much the same job.

“I think the wing-backs can improve and goalkeeper is an issue at the moment. Dawson has come back in and has not been particularly good.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl will look for his second win in the league when his side take on Birmingham City at the weekend.