Former Championship star Sam Parkin has pointed out that Watford star Mileta Rajovic has been clinical in front of the opposition goal this season.

Watford brought in the 24-year-old centre forward from Swedish side Kalmar FF in the summer and Rajovic has impressed since his arrival at Vicarage Road.

Rajovic has made 13 appearances while starting only six games so far for Watford and has racked up six goals.

Parkin stated that the 24-year-old forward does not do much to help Watford outside the opposition box, but pointed out how deadly and clinical Rajovic can be inside the box, as he has scored six goals out of seven on target shots so far this season.

“Rajovic, up front, does not do much outside of the box”, Parkin said on the What the EFL podcast.

“He got thirteen touches in that 5-0 win over Rotherham the other day, played about 84–85 minutes and [scored] two goals.

“So I looked a little bit deeper but 13 shots across the piece this season, seven on target, and six goals.

“It shows you that he is in the mood, getting opportunities and sticking them away.”

Watford are set to take on Leicester City, who are currently flying high at the moment, at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Rajovic will be able to continue his form against the Foxes.