Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Southampton were playing suicidal football early in the season and thinks that Russell Martin has managed to sort that problem out now.

Southampton began the season poorly, only securing three victories in their first eight games, but they have managed to put together an eight-match unbeaten run to turn their season around.

Martin’s side are now fourth in the league table with 30 points from 16 games and are four points clear of seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Clarke pointed out that initially Southampton were playing a style of football that left them vulnerable at the back, but he thinks that the Saints boss has sorted out their problems.

He admitted that Southampton are still conceding goals, but thinks the team look more settled and measured and added that they are heading in the right direction.

“I like his style, but they were playing Kamikaze football; you score, we score”, Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“They have sorted that out.

‘They are still conceding goals, but everything is a bit more measured; everything is more settled, has a nice sense of the starting eleven at Southampton now; you kind of know the team roughly before the match and all of that definitely helps.

“They are heading in the right direction, for sure.”

Southampton will resume their campaign against Huddersfield Town on Saturday and Saints will be determined to continue their good form with a win against Darren Moore’s side.