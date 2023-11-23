Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Ross Stewart and Adam Armstrong will be able to form a brilliant partnership in attack for Southampton.

Southampton bought Stewart from Sunderland in the summer, but the forward was unavailable for the early part of the season due to injury and featured for the first time in the Saints colours against West Bromwich Albion, just before the international break.

In the absence of Stewart, Armstrong stepped up for Southampton and has been in impressive form, scoring nine goals in 16 games.

Clarke believes that Stewart will be like a new signing when he starts a game for Southampton and is of the opinion that Armstrong and the 27-year-old could form a deadly partnership in the final third for the Saints.

The ex-EFL star also added that Armstrong and Stewart are both hard-working players with mobility and intelligence.

“He is the classic ‘like a new signing’, isn’t he, Ross Stewart?”, Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“I was thinking about Stewart and Armstrong up top; I mean, that has got a nice little ring to it.

“Both are pretty hard-working and both are pretty mobile, intelligent players.

“That is tasty, right?”

Southampton are set to take on Huddersfield Town at the weekend and all eyes will be on Russell Martin to see whether Stewart will get his first start of the season against the Terriers.