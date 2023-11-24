Patrick Bamford has revealed that Leeds United defender Robin Koch became fluent in English within a year of joining the Yorkshire outfit, but he could not understand Scouse.

Koch joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 from German side Freiburg and last season he made 36 appearances in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old centre-back went out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer following Leeds’ relegation and he might make his move permanent at the end of the season.

Bamford revealed that initially, when Koch joined, he knew the basics of the English language, but within a year he became fluent.

However, he added that despite getting a good grasp on the English language, the German defender still struggled to understand Scouse.

“We had Robin Koch; I think he was here for three years”, Bamford said on the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast.

“He just left us at the start of the season.

“When he joined, he knew the basics of English, like in terms of he could say hello, little questions, kind of the staple stuff. Within a year, he was pretty much fluent.

“I could sit and talk to him, no problem.

“The only thing he had an issue with was Scousers.

“He could not understand a thing.”

Leeds lost control of Koch’s future following their relegation, with the defender able to trigger a clause in his contract to leave the club on loan.