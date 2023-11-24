Everton manager Sean Dyche has insisted that the final league table will tell the truth of the season and stressed that he told his players that they just need to work harder and stronger for a longer period of the campaign to get the team back on track.

A ten-point penalty for breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules has come as a hammer blow for Everton’s season just ahead of a busy period of the season.

It has left them joint-bottom of the Premier League table with Burnley and they are now fighting an uphill battle to survive in the top flight of English football this season.

However, Dyche stressed that it does not matter where Everton are at the moment as the final league table is what will truly define the campaign and that is exactly what he has told his players.

The Everton boss insisted that he has told his players that the body blow will only help them to enhance their processes and they will just need to work harder for a longer period in order to help the club survive this season.

Dyche said in a press conference: “I spoke to the group and said, ‘Look, the league table is one thing’.

“I don’t change my story very often and at the end of the day, I have always believed the final league table is the truth of the season.

“I said look lads that for sure it changes the viewpoint but it doesn’t change what we are doing but in fact, enhances what we are doing.

“It just means we are going to be harder and stronger for longer. They are the rules of football.

“This is what it is.”

Everton will hope to form a siege mentality around the club ahead of Manchester United’s visit of Goodison Park on Sunday.