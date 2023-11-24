Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has admitted that if he gets an opportunity to go abroad and play, he would definitely take it.

The 30-year-old centre forward joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has scored more than 50 goals for the Whites since his arrival.

Bamford missed the early part of the season due to an injury and Daniel Farke is slowly integrating him back into the squad.

The Leeds forward is of the view that for footballers, life comes at them fast, as they have to grow up quickly and miss out on different aspects of life that others can enjoy.

Bamford has a contract with Leeds that expires in June 2026 and he admitted that if he ever has the opportunity to play abroad, he will surely take it.

When asked whether he would like to play abroad, Bamford said on the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast: “It is one of those where, generally, footballers do everything a little bit quicker than the normal population.

“Start a family earlier, grow up quicker and then you are almost missing the chance to go and see other things abroad, so if you have the chance, I would 100 per cent.”

Bamford will be determined to get back to fitness as soon as possible to help Leeds in their attempt to earn promotion to the Premier League.