Fixture: Rotherham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to lock horns with Rotherham United in a Yorkshire derby this evening.

The Whites have the Championship’s Friday night kick-off to get stuck into and Farke will be keen to hit the ground running after the international break.

He leads his team into a clash against a side who are without a permanent manager following the sacking of Matt Taylor.

Leeds have won all four of their last four meetings with Rotherham and start as firm favourites to continue that trend this evening.

Farke picks Illan Meslier in goal for Leeds tonight, while at the back he selects a four of Archie Gray, Liam Cooper, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara will look to dominate for Leeds, while Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe support Georginio Rutter.

Farke has options on the bench if changes are needed tonight, including Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Team vs Rotherham United

Meslier, Gray, Cooper, Rodon, Firpo, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Byram, Struijk, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford