Queens Park Rangers legend Andy Sinton has insisted that he is aware of the R’s’ unimpressive record at Norwich City’s Carrow Road, but believes that record can be broken.

With the international break now over, the Championship is returning and struggling QPR face a visit to take on Norwich.

QPR are currently second-bottom in the league table with only ten points from the opening 16 matches.

Sinton feels that the Canaries are also underachieving at this moment as they are sitting 16th in the league and thinks boss David Wagner is under massive pressure.

The QPR legend admitted that the R’s have not been very good at Carrow Road in recent times but thinks those records are there to be broken.

“Yes, tough place, I don’t think we have got the best of records there in recent times”, Sinton told QPR’s media about the R’s’ record at Carrow Road.

“But records are there to be broken.

“Norwich, if you look at them, I think they have got a really good squad.

“Probably underachieving a little bit from the expectation that goes around with them and the squad they have got.

“They have got really bad injuries and suspensions.

“But you know what I have just said about us, you just have to get on with that.

“But with what they have got, we know it is going to be a really difficult game.”

Now it remains to be seen if Marti Cifuentes’ men will be able to get a result at Norwich’s home this weekend.